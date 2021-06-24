'The weather might be nice in Hartlepool in August - it might only by -2!' - Crawley Town boss John Yems reacts to opening day trip to Hartlepool United
Crawley Town boss John Yems said it has become 'a bit real' with the fixtures being released today.
August 7 will see the start of the League Two season kick off with the Reds making the long trip to Hartlepool United - a trip Yems is looking forward to and he believes it's a good time to play them.
Yems also added that the Pools, who returned to League football after they beat Torquay United in the National League play-offs, that they were 'proper football people'.
He said: "It's a good time to play them. They are a good club and good to see them back in the football league. Proper football people up at that part of the world. Always going to be a tough.
"But if you are going to play them it’s better to play them up there when the weather is nice."
He joked: "The weather might be nice in August, it might only be minus 2!"
And when asked if he thought there were any particularly tough months he noticed in the fixtures, Yems said: "We have nine months in front of us whoever we play.
"I think it all becomes a bit real when you know who you are playing well. I just hope people are allowed back in to grounds to watch us."