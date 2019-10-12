'The gaffer came in very angry at half-time' — Reece Grego-Cox after game of two halves against Colchester

'A lot of shouting' from Crawley Town manager Gabriele Cioffi spurred the players on to a superb second-half fightback against Colchester this afternoon, according to forward Reece Grego-Cox

After a lacklustre first-half performance by the Reds, Colchester were ahead at the break thanks to a header from Luke Prosser.

The hosts were in desperate need of inspiration to get back to winning ways in the second-half — inspiration which was duly provided by in-form Grego-Cox who levelled the scoring shortly after the restart with a superb strike. He was then involved in the build-up to Mason Bloomfield's late header to seal the win.

However, the forward, arguably Crawley's player of the season so far, said the upturn in fortunes came after an angry team-talk in the dressing room.

He said: "I felt we were flat in the first-half. We knew that and the gaffer came in at half-time very angry. There was a lot of shouting and a lot of throwing things about.

"We understood that. We knew we were way off the mark in the first-half and we knew we had to come back out and fight and do what we have been doing in previous games.

"The manager has a right to be angry if his players are not performing. We know it's not in spite. He believes in us and knows what his team can do.

"We gave it back to him and got him the three points as well as the team. We can perform the way he wants us to. We did that and thank god we got the three points."

On his goal, Grego-Cox added: "I took a couple of shots and they were getting blocked. I felt I had the space to shoot so if I kept trying one would come off. When it did, I thought it was about time.

"Getting the goal early did knock their momentum out."

Following two successive league defeats, Grego-Cox said this result was an important one ahead of tough trips away to promotion-hopefuls Bradford City and Newport County.

"It was a good result," he said.

"In the whole season, 46 games, you are going to lose games. The last two defeats is just a stint which all teams go through.

"We've got a hard month coming up with Bradford and Newport. We have to take the momentum and go and get results.

"I think we were flat in the last two defeats because we've had constant Saturday, Tuesday games. It does take a toll in the end.

"With that whole week of preparation and that time where we can have off days to pull back that intensity, it does help a lot."

Specifically on the Bradford trip next week, he added: "They are a big side. We know they are a good side who have just been relegated from League One.

"We've got to treat it as a cup game and go in there, fight and believe we will come away with three points. I think we are going to do it.

"If we get three good results against three big sides in and around the play-offs, we can definitely cement our place in the play-offs and then progress on and have a really good season.

"All the lads really believe we can do something really special this season. I think we've got to take it game by game and collect points, whether it's a draw or win. The next three games are big."

Have you read?: Crawley Town 2-1 Colchester United - Second half fight-back gets Reds back to winning ways

Crawley Town 2 Colchester United 1: Here's how we rated the Reds

Crawley Town head coach Cioffi hails his 'brave squad' after Colchester win