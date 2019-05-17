The clubs who’ve spent the most seasons in the English top flight - Where does your club rank?

Here are the club's who've spent the most seasons battling the big boys at the top of the pile...

1. Barnsley One campaign (1997/98) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Leyton Orient One campaign (1962/63) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Northampton Town One campaign (1965/66) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Carlisle United One campaign (1974/75) Getty Buy a Photo

View more