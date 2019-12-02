These are the men linked with the Crawley job

The 15 names in the frame to succeed Gabriele Cioffi at Crawley Town

Gabriele Cioffi has left his position as Crawley Town's head coach by mutual consent - here, we look at the 15 names in the frame to replace the Italian

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the 15 managerial candidates.

The 50-year-old Italian was last at Birmingham City as an assistant manager.

1. Pierluigi Casiraghi

The 50-year-old Italian was last at Birmingham City as an assistant manager.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Would the current Bromley manager fancy the job? He would bring a solid coaching career mammoth playing experience.

2. Neil Smith

Would the current Bromley manager fancy the job? He would bring a solid coaching career mammoth playing experience.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The ex-England stopper currently manages National League Solihull Moors.

3. Tim Flowers

The ex-England stopper currently manages National League Solihull Moors.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The ex-Blackpool manager would welcome the opportunity to return to management.

4. Paul Ince

The ex-Blackpool manager would welcome the opportunity to return to management.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4