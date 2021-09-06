Ten-man Roffey extend perfect record in win at Seaford Town

Ten-man Roffey made it seven Division One wins from seven following a 1-0 win at Seaford Town on Saturday

Seaford provided Roffey's sternest test yet, and will be disappointed to come away with no points.

Roffey started well and moved the ball quickly to create a number of dangerous attacks without being able to find the final touch.

Josh Neathey, Dan Pearse and Josh Maher all went close and there were several shots blocked by a well organised Seaford defence.

Midway through the half Seaford began to push forward and hit the post. Roffey keeper Luis Corriera earned his corn with three excellent saves to keep the scores level.

Just before half-time James Pearse fell awkwardly and dislocated his elbow. Jamie Wanstall took over in midfield as Pearse was taken to hospital.

Ten minutes into the second half, Neathey part weaved and part stumbled past several challenges before squeezing his shot between the keeper and the post to give the visitors the lead.

With 20 minutes remaining Neathey was pushed over off the ball. After the ensuing fracas the referee sent both the Seaford player and Neathey off the field.

Shortly afterwards Billy Pout went down under pressure from Ross Swaine. The referee booked Pout for his protests as the home team appealed for a penalty.

Seaford had a powerful shot that clipped the cross bar and Roffey substitute Kelvin Lucas was twice foiled by Michael Platt in the home goal, and hit the post.

The final whistle eventually went to end a full bloodied contest between two totally committed teams.

Roffey visit Hassocks in the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday night, before travelling to Tunbridge Wells in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.