Ten-man Roffey extend flawless record to go top of Division One

Football

Already on a yellow, Hayden Neathey was penalised in the box. With the ball in keeper Brendan Millborow’s hands, an Arundel forward collided with a stationary Neathey.

The referee pointed to the spot and Neathey was off despite the Roffey protests. But Millborow brilliantly saved the penalty to keep the visitors ahead.

Roffey had taken the lead with an early Callum Jardim strike, set up by great combinations between Tiago Andrade and Jack Nourse, but now they were pinned back for the first time in the game.

Manager Andy Lampard regrouped his troops at half-time and they took control, allowing Arundel possession in their own half but then swooping to win the ball back, setting up a series of dangerous attacks.

The Arundel keeper fumbled a corner straight to Andrade who blasted home. Then Josh Neathey weaved his way through to set Andrade up again to make it three.

Finally, Josh Neathey intercepted a pass, beat two defenders and then the goalkeeper as he smashed in number four.

Understandably the ten tired a little in the final moments and Arundel gained a scrappy consolation goal but nothing could detract from a great performance.