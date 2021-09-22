Reds fans watch on

Ten-man Crawley Town get battling point against Harrogate Town - picture special including crowd shots

Crawley Town maintained their unbeaten home record in League Tow this season with a 2-2 draw against Harrogate Town on Tuesday night.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 10:55 am

Joel Lynch and Sam Ashford scored for the Reds before Ashley Nadesan was shown a red card.

Photographer Cory Pickford was the game, here is a selection of his pictures.

1. Crawley Town v Harrogate Town

Reds players before the agme

2. Crawley Town v Harrogate Town

There was a minute's applause for Jimmy Greaves

3. Crawley Town v Harrogate Town

The main stand at the People's Pension Stadium

4. Crawley Town v Harrogate Town

Nick Tsaroulla in action

