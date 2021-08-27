TD Shipley withdraw from the Southern Combination Football League

TD Shipley have withdrawn from the Southern Combination Football League. Picture by Justin Lycett

The Dragons, who played in SCFL Division Two, will continue to field their second, third, and fourth teams in the West Sussex Football League.

A statement posted on TD Shipley's Twitter page read: "Unfortunately the club has taken the difficult decision to fold the 1st team and withdraw from @TheSCFL.

"In order to maintain the clubs identity we could not continue in it’s current format.

"The 2s, 3s & 4s will continue in the @WestSussexFL."

The Dragons had topped Division Two having taken maximum points from their opening two games, scoring 12 goals in the process.

TD Shipley kicked off their campaign on Saturday, August 14 with a 2-1 win at St Francis Rangers, before annihilating Brighton Electricity 10-0 at home last weekend.