Sussex football community react to Cowfold's shock withdrawal

Many important figures and clubs across Sussex have come out in support of Cowfold after their resignation from the Southern Combination Football League.

Cowfold resigned from the Southern Combination Football League after issues over their playing facilities.

Fold were unable to forward book their playing facilities at Bolney Road with Cowfold Council, leading to their withdrawal.

Cowfold manager Jake Edwards, who was only appointed Fold manager in May, posting on Twitter how "deeply saddened" he was at the club's resignation.

He said: I would like to thank @CowfoldFC for the opportunity as well as everyone at the club and it’s a club doing things right.

"I am deeply saddened that I have to leave my position as first team manager but I want to wish everyone else at the club good luck for the future."

Fold are the second team to resign from the Southern Combination Football League this season.

Division One side Sidlesham withdrew from the league on September 24. The Sids pulled out due to the local parish council cancelling their current agreement for use of the pitch.

Replying to the SCFL's statement on Twitter regarding the resignation, many clubs and figures within Sussex football have paid tribute to Cowfold.

Chichester City's official Twitter account said: "We’re really sorry to hear."

Loxwood's official accound added: "Very Sad News to Lose another club this season @CowfoldFC is great club which we had a great relationship with."

Upper Beeding's official account added: "Very sad to see this. Nothing but total respect for the Committee at Cowfold and the work they will have done over many weeks to avoid this day. They have become our firm friends, and when the environment changes we hope they return for a warm welcome at UBMF/Riser in the future."

Billingshurst's official account added: "That is a shame. Had some great battles there down the years. Good people there as well."

Bosham chairman Alan Price added: "Sorry to hear that chaos’s. After all the hard work on the clubhouse to have to make such a tough decision must be heart breaking. Best wishes from all at @BoshamFC."

TD Shipley assistant manager Keith Richardson said: "Good luck from all at TD Shipley fc."

Despite Cowfold's resignation from the league, Fold will continue to run a side in the West Sussex Football League and hope to reapply to the Southern Combination Football League in the future.