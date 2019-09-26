'Superb' Horsham YMCA bounce back with midweek victory

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland praised his ‘superb’ players after picking up a 2-1 win at AFC Uckfield Town in the Premier Division on Tuesday night.

A Matt Daniel brace, either side of Matt Maclean’s leveller, was enough to seal all three points.

Bouncing back from a 3-1 defeat at home to Peacehaven & Telscombe on Saturday, the win gives YM a much needed boost and lifts them up to 12th.

Manager Buckland was full of praise for his injury-hit side. He said: “It was a credible performance in a tough away fixture. Uckfield are a big, physical, powerful team who pounded our box with long balls.

“The whole squad were superb. We restricted them to few chances on target and I must say, on the night, the pass and move from YM proved to be Uckfield’s undoing. The two goals from Matt Daniel could and should have been added to."

YM’s injury curse deepened over the week with the loss of Dean Lovegrove to a groin problem, but Buckland moved quickly, signing experienced midfielder Lewis Taylor on loan from Dorking Wanderers.

The young side got off to a bright start, with Daniel opening the scoring after just five minutes. However the home side upped the ante and got a deserved equaliser on 15 minutes.

An expansive ball from Sam Cooper found Bailo Camara whose cross in turn found Maclean to convert an acrobatic finish.

YMCA were fortunate not to concede when Liam Baitup smashed wide.

Daniel added his second with five minutes to go, turning in a rebound following a tremendous Phil Hawkins save to seal the victory.

Buckland added: “We had five 18-year-olds on the pitch tonight and they all did exceptionally well. The only downside was yet another injury with Ash Wadhams coming off at half-time with an ongoing ankle problem.

“Regardless, the result has given us a massive lift for the next game.”

Horsham YMCA visit top-of-the-table Eastbourne Town on Saturday.

Horsham YMCA: A Jeal, Carden, Wadhams (Gibbs 57), Hunt, Harding, Gedling, C Jeal (Clarke 86), Taylor, Daniel, Ryder, Pearse (Nwachukwu 66). Unused: Pavlovic, Lindsey.