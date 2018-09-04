Substitutes make all the difference as Horsham YMCA defeat Shoreham

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland was pleased with his side’s away win over Shoreham on Saturday but felt that they should have won by a bigger margin.

After a goalless first half in this Premier Division tie, two second half goals from subs Tony Nwachukwu and Dean Bown sealed the three points for the visitors.

Buckland was pleased his team took the win and kept another clean sheet but felt YM should have won more convincingly.

He said: “It wasn’t one of our better performances, that said it’s always pleasing when you keep a clean sheet.

“We’ve gone three games back to back without conceding and that’s a reflection on the spine of the team not just the defenders.

“I’m sure (Shoreham boss) Sammy Donnelly wouldn’t mind me saying that the scoreline really flattered Shoreham. I won’t mince my words, it should comfortably have been 5-0.”

In the opening 45 minutes, YM had a number of opportunities to go in front with Alex Barbary having a chance three minutes before half time but it was well saved by Shoreham’s James Broadbent.

Luke Donaldson and Sam Schaaf all had good chances to put the visitors ahead but they still couldn’t break the deadlock.

Nwachukwu replaced Ollie Moore on 63 minutes and he only needed a minute and a half to put YM a goal up. The substitute timed his run to perfection to slot home a much deserved opener for the visitors.

Despite being on the back foot, Shoreham did have a good chance to equalise as a series of shots were blocked thanks to stout YM defending before the ball flew just to the right hand side of the post.

YM began to dominate the game but had to wait until 84 minutes to seal the win as sub Bown bagged the second. Spotting Broadbent off his line, Bown delightfully lobbed the ‘keeper from the right hand side of the edge of the box to secure the victory.

After picking up the win, Buckland praised the opposition goalkeeper and believed that teams will come unstuck on their visit to Shoreham.

He added: “We kept missing chances, it was quite ridiculous actually, but that said they have a very good ‘keeper who did very well.

“Even after we went two up we had chance after chance but the only thing that would’ve been an advantage to is our goal difference.

“Three points is three points and I’m sure many teams will come unstuck down there as they’re a gritty, spirited side.”

Horsham YMCA host Bostik South Central side Tooting & Mitcham United in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Harding, Gilbert, Donaghey, Moore (Nwachukwu 63’), Donaldson (Cave 86’), Dugdale, Schaaf (Bown 73’), Gill, Barbary. Unused: Hunter, Evans