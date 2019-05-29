Strasbourg set to trigger €1.5m clause for Sunderland defender, Portsmouth star to sign for Brighton - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Strasbourg are set to trigger a €1.5million clause to sign Sunderland defender Lamine Kone, despite previous reports claiming they could not afford him. (But Football Club - in France)

Black Cats owner Stewart Donald has confirmed the club have offered Elliot Embleton a new contract and will be surprised if Adam Matthews stays. (Sunderland Echo - full story HERE)

Matt Clarke (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke looks set to sign for Brighton - as seemingly confirmed by teammate Ronan Curtis' mam on Twitter. (Portsmouth News)

Blackpool have completed the free transfer of Solihull Moors striker Adi Yussuf to become the club's first signing of the summer. (Blackpool Gazette)

Meanwhile, the Seasiders are also battling to sign out-of-contract Barrow AFC defender Dan Jones, though face competition from Fleetwood and Shrewsbury. (Blackpool Gazette)

Peterborough United are closing in on the signing of Newport County defender Dan Butler on a free transfer. (Pete O'Rouke - journalist)

Danny Andrew is expected to sign a new contract with Doncaster Rovers later this week, Grant McCann has revealed. (Doncaster Free Press)

Bradford City have snapped up defender Tyler French from non-league side AFC Sudbury on a two-year contract. (Various)

Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor says there will be a 'revolt' if boss Lee Bowyer is not offered a new contract. He is yet to hear from owner Roland Duchatelet. (Evening Standard)

Bristol Rovers are in discussions with Brentford's Jack Bonham and Watford's Alex Jakubiak, who both had loan spells with the club last season. (Bristol Live)

Gillingham defender Billy Bingham has signed for National League side Bromley following his release by the Gills. (Various)

And Gills boss Steve Evans is resigned to losing star striker Tom Eaves, who attracted interest from the likes of Sunderland in January. (Various)

Oldham Athletic have failed to respond after George Edmundson handed in a transfer request and told the club he wants to quit and sign for Rangers. (Football Insider)

Luke Hannant has signed a two-year contract with Cambridge United after being released Port Vale. (Various)

Morecambe have signed forward Michael Howard on a one-year deal following his release by Preston North End. (Various)