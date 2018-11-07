Storrington boss Everett praises players efforts with benchmark set in Sussex Senior Cup exit to Horsham

Storrington manager James Everett praised his players' efforts and believes they have set a benchmark of 'energy and desire' despite their Sussex Senior Cup exit to Horsham.



The Bostik League South East side booked their spot in the third round of the competition thanks to goals in each half from Chris Smith and Jack Brivio.



Horsham controlled plenty of the game and the hosts had the woodwork to thank on numerous occasions as well as several decent stops from a former Horsham goalkeeper Gary Elliott.



Everett was complimentary of their two-division higher visitors and while pointing to a possible infringement in the build-up to Horsham's second goal, stressed he had no complaints about the result.



The Swans boss said: "I don't think I could have asked anything more from the players. The opposition were a class above.



"We knew that and respected them but we didn't fear them. Horsham's movement and interchanging of positions caused us real problems in the early stages, but they were matched by our energy and ability to recover our shape very quickly and I think they then found it more difficult to break us down as we got used to their patterns of play.

"Our game plan was to frustrate them, defend deep and looked for the chances on the counter. At 1-0 down we had that chance we were looking for on the break away, but their keeper made a decent save from Kelvin Lucas.



"To a man I thought we were excellent, even in the closing stages where we tired we still managed to put the work rate in. I'd loved to have gone into the final 10 minutes of the game trailing by only one goal to have a real go at pushing for the equaliser.



"Horsham had good chances to score a second but the combination of resolute defending and Gaz (Gary Elliott) in the form of his life at the moment, kept us in it.

"That's why the second goal they did score was so disappointing as it looked like the lad gained an advantage by using his hand before teeing up their scorer.



"But we have no complaints about the result. Horsham are a quality outfit who play a really good brand of football, but I'd like to think that they knew they were in a game and had to work for the result.



"For us going forward we have to take that energy and desire into the rest of the season. We need to be motivated in the games coming up for us in the league where we will be judged come the end of the season."