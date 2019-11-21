Storrington boss believes 'referee cost his side' in stoppage time defeat

Storrington manager Adam Bardouleau believes ‘the referee cost his side’ in the Swans’ 4-3 home defeat to seventh-placed Selsey in Division 1 on Saturday.

Two goals from Thomas Johnston and one from Iain Jarvie weren’t enough as the hosts fell to defeat.

Storrington have now not won a game in five in all competitions, suffering five consecutive defeats over this period.

The Swans have not tasted success since their 2-1 home victory over high-flying Bexhill United in the Division 1 Cup on October 1 and have not picked up three points in the league since their 2-0 home win over Oakwood on September 10.

The Recreation Ground outfit sit fourth from bottom in Division 1 with eight points from ten games.

After the match Bardouleau, despite the defeat, was quick to praise his side.

He said: “We were class for the opening 45 minutes.

“We conceded on the stroke of half-time and it was very naive of us to think we could go through the motions to see out of the half.

“We showed a great fightback to be 3-2 up after Selsey scored to get back in the game.”

The Swans took the lead on 17 minutes through a Johnston header from a free-kick.

Storrington doubled their lead nine minutes later when Jarvie headed home from another well taken free-kick.

Selsey pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time after some good play down the left allowed Max Davies to head home.

Davies equalised for the visitors on 65 minutes from the penalty spot after Greg Chaplin was accused of handling in the box.

The Swans retook the lead on 79 minutes as Johnston scored his second.

Just as the hosts thought they had the three points in the bag, Davies headed home in the second minute of time added on to complete his hat-trick.

It was even more heartbreaking for the Swans as in the seventh minute of stoppage time, Davies headed home his fourth to complete the turnaround for Selsey and snatch the three points for them.

The Storrington boss was quick to point out the officials part in the result.

He added: “Ultimately the referee cost us two goals today.

“The penalty was awarded for ‘handball’ when it quite clearly struck Chappers (Greg Chaplin) on the chest.

“In the lead-up to their last goal, it was two clear fouls in the box. It wasn’t our day and we can’t blame the referee, however he certainly did not help the situation.

“From the way we played in the first half and Selsey in the second, I would have to say a draw would have been a fair result.”

Storrington visit third-placed AFC Varndeanians on Saturday.

Storrington: Elliott, Josh Warner, Cockerton, Rhodie (Gilbertson 87), Jarvie, Chaplin, Fraser, Withers, Johnston, Clarke, Geal (Joe Warner 72).