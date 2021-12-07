Storm Barra hits Sussex sport programme - five games called off

Stormy seas at Eastbourne as Storm Barra hits / Picture: Jon Rigby

Chichester City's Sussex Senior Cup clash at home to Brighton U23s was one of the first fixtures to be called off.

Chi tweeted: After a pitch inspection and more bad weather forecast, tonight’s match against @OfficialBHAFC has been postponed. Tickets purchased by supporters will be valid for the rearranged fixture. Those wanting a refund should contact [email protected]"

Quickly following were four other games to go the same way - Saltdean v Eastbourne Borough, another Sussex Senior Cup tie; Godalming v Pagham, called off after an afternoon pitch inspection, Bognor-Corinthians in the Isthmian premier, which also fell, plus Alfold v Littlehampton in the SCFL.