Steyning Town up to second with victory over Loxwood

Town got off to a fast start. Ex-Magpie Josh Bradley missed a one-on-one and Bobby Bennett, who was a threat all night, lobbed over the bar after the keeper narrowed the angle.

The visitors responded immediately and missed a couple of good chances themselves, one of which bought an excellent save from Town keeper Jordan Hawkins.

The match started to turn in Steyning’s favour, and in the 15th minute Bradley hit a stunning 30-yard volley which gave Magpies keeper Fraser Trigwell no chance.

Steyning Town manager Gerry Murphy. Picture by Derek Martin

Six minutes later it was two as Max Howell broke through the middle after a neat move and lobbed home in style.

Minutes later it was three. Bradley was brought down in the box and Tom Bold made no mistake from the spot.

The rest of the half was end-to-end and Town were delighted to get to half-time with their three-goal lead in tact.

After all the excitement of the first half, the second was a bit of an anti-climax.

Town seemed happy to sit back on their three-goal lead and nullify anything that Loxwood could throw at them.

The half saw very few chances at either end and Town were able to see out the game with little alarm.

Steyning host Premier Division rivals Pagham in the FA Cup extra preliminary round this Saturday (3pm).