Steyning Town stall Peacehaven's promotion push with victory

Steyning Town manager Gerry Murphy praised his players for a ‘great result’ after beating second-placed Peacehaven & Telscombe at home in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Goals from Mayckol Sabino and Jamie Brotherton gave the Barrowmen the three points.

Charlie Romain came close to opening the scoring for Steyning after just five minutes but his close range effort fell just wide of the post.

Jake Le Grange gave Peachaven their first opportunity of the game but his cross-cum-shot forced Conor Kelly into tipping the ball over the bar.

Peacehaven continued to come back strong. On 27 minutes Calum Hart fired just wide of Kelly in the Steyning goal.

Curt Ford came close a few minutes later as was sent through on goal but some superb last ditch defending by the hosts stopped the Tye striker from making any serious inroads.

It remained all square heading into the half time-break as the visitors looked like the most likely team to score first.

However, on 56 minutes, against the run of play, Steyning found themselves in the lead from the penalty spot.

Peacehaven keeper Alieu Secka came rushing out of box to collect the ball but could only foul the onrushing Steyning striker.

Brotherton stepped up to coolly slot home and to give the Barrowmen the lead.

Grant Radmore almost doubled the Steyning lead a couple of minutes later but his effort dragged wide.

The Barrowmen did eventually double their lead on 64 minutes when Sabino raced clear of the Peacehaven defence to delightfully lob the onrushing keeper.

The goal seemed to spur Peacehaven into life as they started to dominate possession in the middle of the park trying to claw their way back into the game.

The visitors came close five minutes from time through a Josh Marshall free-kick but his effort sailed over the bar.

Tyler Capon pulled a goal back for Peacehaven in the fourth minute of added time as he headed home a Manny Okorougo cross but it was too little too late for the visitors as Steyning walked away with the win.

After the match the Steyning boss praised his team for they performed against such tough opposition.

Murphy said: “(It was) a great result against a well organised team pushing for promotion.

“We went one up from the spot, which looked a bit harsh, but we’ve had a few go against us.

(It was) a top finish from Mayckol Sabino lobbing the keeper.

“A late goal conceded was the only down side on performance.

“Hopefully we can take this result onto this Saturday at Hassocks.”

Steyning Town visit Hassocks on Saturday.