Steyning Town shocked in Senior Cup as unbeaten run ends

Steyning Town manager Gerry Murphy admitted his side ‘never really challenged’ Littlehampton Town as their 13-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end with a 2-0 defeat by the division-lower outfit in the second round of the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Mitchell Hand fired the Golds in front early on before George Gaskin doubled the home side’s lead with a stunning long-range effort on the stroke of half-time.

It was Steyning’s first defeat in all competitions since a 3-0 defeat to Peacehaven & Telscombe in the FA Vase on September 3.

Although a shock for Murphy’s side, who are currently flying high in fifth place in the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division, Littlehampton’s form heading into the contest was equally as good.

The Division 1 leaders are unbeaten in their first ten league games, winning nine and drawing one.

Murphy said: “Littlehampton deserved the win. They won more battles in important areas, scored early and right on half time which was a bit of a blow.

“I thought we battled a bit more in second half but never really challenged the keeper enough.

“We will train on Thursday in preparation for a tough trip to Uckfield and hopefully put another run together after our fine run was ended.”

Steyning Town: Banasco-Zaragoza, Clark (White 70), Maher, Parazo, Levoi, Thompson, Sabino (Radmore 55), Faber, Andrade, Bull (Spano 60), Bloomfield.

