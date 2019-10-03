Steyning Town's sixth consecutive victory 'wasn't one for the purist'

Gerry Murphy admitted Steyning Town’s 2-0 win at Lingfield in the Premier Division on Saturday 'wasn’t one for the purist’ but was ‘very pleased’ his side picked up the three points.

Second half strikes from Tiago Andrade and returning favourite Mayckol Sabino saw Town record their sixth consecutive victory in all competitions and moved them up to eighth.

Murphy said: “Saturday was a scrappy game. It wasn’t one for the purist but I’m very pleased to come away with the three points.

“It keeps the run going but we know things can change in football. We will keep working to help keep the run going.”

The opening quarter of the game was a scrappy affair. Town gave away a series of free-kicks but Lingfield lacked quality at set-pieces.

Town had the best chance of the first half. Grant Radmore was sent away one-on-one with the keeper but, from a tight angle, fired wide of the post.

The start of the second half saw Josh Maher’s shot hacked off the line. Sabino then fizzed a ball in for Lewis Levoi but he couldn’t keep his header down.

But the visitors broke the deadlock on 68 minutes. Rob Clark crossed for Andrade who turned his defender before blasting home.

And Steyning wrapped up the three points ten minutes later. Sub Charles Romain squared the ball for Sabino who finished with aplomb to seal the win.

Town host Broadbridge Heath on Saturday and Murphy revealed his squad should be at full strength for the game.

He added: “We have a tough game on Saturday at home to Broadbridge Heath but we should have everyone available again.”

Steyning Town: Rose, Clark, Maher, Gathern, Levoi, White, Faber, Sabino, Weston (Romain 60), Andrade (Bull 87), Radmore (Spano 70).