Steyning Town keep unbeaten run going at AFC Uckfield

It ended all square between the two Towns

Town headed to East Sussex with several key players injured or unavailable, including Alex Gathern, Scott Murphy, Mayckol Sabino, Max Howell and keeper Jordan Hawkins. Loanee keeper Aleu Secka coming in between the sticks.

On a warm and sunny afternoon at the Oaks, after a sluggish start that saw Town go behind to a rather soft goal, before finding their shape and rhythm and mid way through the first half drew level.

A looping ball into their box from George Cousins eluded a statuesque home defence, finding Bobby Bennett at the far post who challenged the Uckers keeper to nod the ball high into the hosts net for 1-1.

The goal spurred on the Town with Tom Bold driving hard in midfield and Josh Bradley finding his range and going close on several occasions. Scott Faber and Andy Younger having great games at the back.

The match swung end to end with both sides competing keenly and at times was bad tempered with bookings on both sides for fouls and dissent. Mid way through the second half Steyning had a huge left off when Uckers frontman Pearson skied a penalty over the cross bar following a rather soft award.

Both sides had chances and could have nicked it at the end but a draw was probably a fair result in the end.

There was also a first team debuts for u18 players Barney Nichols and Joe Simpkin, both coming on late as a sub and making their mark and mixing it well even over the short time they were on the park. Well done lads.

Next up - this Tuesday night Steyning face Littlehampton at the [email protected] Field (KO 7.45pm) and next Saturday it is FA Cup day again at home to Sutton Common Rovers of the Isthmian League South Central (KO 3pm)

Final score Uckfield Town 1 Steyning Town 1

Town line up - Secka, Younger, Clark, Bold (c), Fitzpatrick, Faber, Bennett (Ruiz), Okolo, Cousins (Nichollls), Sparkes (Simpkin) Bradley.