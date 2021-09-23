Steyning Town blow two-goal lead but snap losing run

Mayckol Sabino provided the cross for Josh Bradley to make it 2-0 in Steyning Town's 2-2 draw with Horsham YMCA. Picture by Derek Martin Photography

This draw ended a run of four straight SCFL Premier defeats, however it will feel like a loss for Town who threw away a two-goal lead in the last 12 minutes after dominating proceedings up until that point.

Town had gone close through Josh Bradley and Bobby Bennett before taking the lead. Bradley, a real threat all night, was brought down in the box and the reliable Tom Bold thumped home the resulting penalty.

Minutes later before half-time, Steyning extended their lead with a goal of the highest quality. The ball was worked out wide on the left to George Cousins, who played in the overlapping Mayckol Sabino with a clever back heel and the Brazilians whipped in cross was thundered home with a flying header from Bradley.

The second half was more even and the hosts started to threaten the Town goal, mainly through a succession of set pieces and corners.

Town weathered the mini storm and looked set to see out a comfortable nights work, and maybe even extend the lead, however poor shooting resulted in easy saves for Aaron Jeal in the YM goal.

The turning point came after captain Alex Gathern and Bennett were withdrawn from the action on 77 minutes.

A deep YM free kick was bundled home by centre back Tom Cousins after hesitation in the Town defence, and then with minutes to go a long ball over the top was not dealt with and Tom Tolfrey picked up the ball, waltzed past three tackles and finished low in to the corner.

Town were stunned but pushed on in injury time but some excellent last ditch defending denied Tommy Farr on a couple of occasions.

As the game came to an end, Town knew that two points had been dropped in rather sloppy fashion.