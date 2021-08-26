Steyning Town beaten in FA Cup replay after rampant first half from Sutton Common Rovers

Action from Steyning Town's FA Cup replay defeat at Sutton Common Rovers. Picture courtesy of Steyning Town FC

Manager Gerry Murphy made three changes to Saturday’s game with Josh Bradley, Max Howell and Joe Fitzpatrick all unavailable.

The Barrowmen welcomed back captain Alex Gathern after recently getting married, Austin Okolo from injury, youngster Ben Spano and new signing Luis Morton.

The host started quickly as they did in the first tie and Town got of to the worst start.

With three minutes gone, Jay Dunstan-Digweed won the ball in the middle of the park and drove at the Steyning back line, only to slide the ball through to Tyrell Butler who smashed past Aleiu Secka in the Town goal.

Butler added to his tally on 25 minutes when he was went clear on the edge of the Town penalty area and confidently slotted past the on rushing keeper.

Town were now up against it and it got worse 10 minutes later. Brendan Murphy-McVey clipped a delightful ball over the Town defence for the onrushing Kyle Henry to nip past Rob Clark and smash home a beautiful volley.

And it went from bad to worse a minute later when Kiyo Brown picked up a loose ball 40 yards out, took a few steps and let fly with a thunderbolt that nestled into the bottom corner.

Town gave it a go in the second half, with chances falling to Bobby Bennett, George Cousins and Maychol Sabino, but the Barrowmen never really looked like getting back into the game.