Steyning hope to see Ryan Timms 'back soon' following health 'scare'

Steyning are hoping to have Ryan Timms back available for selection ‘as soon as possible’ after he was forced off in the club’s draw at Peacehaven & Telscombe on Saturday.

Timms fell unwell after starting his side’s 1-1 draw at the Magpies and was replaced by goalscorer Joe Fitzpatrick on 15 minutes.

He was later taken to hospital and underwent tests as a precaution.

But Steyning are now hopeful of having him back soon following the ‘scare’.

A tweet read: “Timmsy. Wishing you all the very best from everyone at the club.

“That was a bit scary on Saturday!!

“Get well soon. Hope to see you back ASAP.

“You have become a massive part of this club and the team. Thanks once again to the guys @PT_FC, who were absolutely quality on Saturday.”

Timms has since gone on to provide an update after he was forced off at Peacehaven and taken to hospital.

He thanked the staff at both Steyning and the Magpies for getting him through a ‘tough situation’.

Timms went on to add he was ‘on the mend’ and in a ‘positive mindset'.

He posted on Twitter: “Just want to say a massive thank you to all the staff at @SteyningTown & @PT_FC for helping me get through a difficult situation.

“I’m in a positive mindset as always and on the mend.

“@NHSEngland are class and worth their weight in gold #blessed.”

Steyning had to come from behind to snatch a point late on at Peacehaven.

Josh Marshall’s superb 30-yard free-kick fired the hosts ahead on 27 minutes after Timms had been forced off.

Steyning were pressing for an equaliser in the closing stages, with Tiago Andrade seeing his header strike the crossbar 20 minutes from time.

But the visitors would get level two minutes from time. It was Timms’ replacement Fitzpatrick who headed home.

There was a late scare for Steyning, but a great double save from JJ Banasco-Zaragoza ensured they came away with a point.

