Spurs v Brighton: The key points from Chris Hughton's post-match press conference

Chris Hughton questioned the free kick leading up to the awarding of a Tottenham Hotspur penalty and felt Brighton & Hove Albion should have had a spot kick of their own in the 2-1 defeat at the Amex.

Harry Kane gave Spurs a 1-0 half-time from the penalty spot after Glenn Murray used his arm in the wall to block a Kieran Trippier free kick.

Erik Lamela then put the visitors 2-0 ahead in the Premier League clash, before Anthony Knockaert hit a late consolation for the hosts.



Hughton felt his side were always in the game, questioned some decisions, revealed Dale Stephens' injury and paid tribute to the late Chas Hodges in his post-match press conference.

Did he feel his side could have got something out of the game?



"Yes I do. We were up against a very good Tottenham team on a good pitch, particularly with the rain, a very good passing pitch. In the first-half period when they had very good possession we limited them to minimal chances, although they did get in good crossing areas.



"When they scored the penalty that was probably the best chance they had in that period. I am disappointed with that, because that gave them a lift, but with regards to the reaction from the team, I thought that was very good.



"I always felt as the game opened up a bit that we would get opportunities. Apart from a frenetic end period, I thought we had as many good chances as they did."

Penalty decision and non-penalty decision.



"I thought it (Tottenham's spot kick) was a penalty, what I think it was and having seen it again, was a soft free kick before that. Gaetan (Bong) touches the ball. I wasn't sure before as I hadn't seen it, I have seen it now and I think he gets a touch, that makes it a soft free kick.



"We certainly should have had a penalty. At the time, I was not aware, I didn't see it, but seeing it back again when a player has a hold of Lewis Dunk's shirt as he is going down then certainly that is a penalty.

Taking chances



"Anthony (Knockaert's) best chances was at 1-0, if we score that and it is 1-1 then it's absolutely a different result. We get the momentum of that one, when we didn't we had to press and when you press you leave yourself a little bit vulnerable which is what we did on their second goal.



"I thought we got in some good positions. We were always in it, their second goal showed the quality they have got after pressing high, but we were always in the game."

Dale Stephens' injury



"He has felt him hamstring, so we won't know for the next couple of days. The hope is it is not as bad as it could be, but we will know in the next couple of days."

On the passing of Chas Hodges



"It's a very sad day today. For somebody that knew him very will for his contribution to cup finals and apart from that he was around the club an awful lot. We all knew him and I suppose for a club to have a song or musical band associated with them, it was always Chas and Dave.



"Credit to our supporters today, I was told them joined in a rendition of a Chas and Dave song at half-time. The reason they did that was because they knew he was synonymous with football. Although it was Tottenham Hotspur, he was part of the football the family.



"He was a big part of that (cup success) and I do not think there are any Tottenham supporters or most football supporters, that do not know Chas and Dave songs.



"He as not only synonymous with Tottenham Hotspur, but in football in general. It's a sad day today for the football family."