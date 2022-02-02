But before his contributions against Bradford City and Swindon Town respectively, the midfielder came in for some criticism from fans for some recent performances.

The former West Ham youth and Millwall player has been an almost ever present since he signed for the Reds from Maidstone United in 2019.

But, by his own admission, he hasn't contributed as much as he would have liked this season. But in the last two games he has been vital to picking up four points in two games on the road.

And manager John Yems, speaking on Monday before the Swindon Town game, said: "If you believe the critics when they are telling you how good you are, you have to believe them when they are criticising you, so don't listen to them anyway.

"We know in the dressing room what each player brings to the party. I have my doubts on certain players sometimes but it’s my job to put them right.

"My problem is I am too shy to tell them sometimes," he joked.

Crawley Town midfielder Jack Powell

"Noone goes out there to play bad, noone goes out there to not have a good game.

"Jack’s a good player and he’s one of the mainstays of the football club. Every time he leaves his heart on the pitch.

"Sometimes he leaves his brain in the dressing room but when he’s on it, he’s on it.

"He’s a good footballer. He’ll come through it, he’s big enough and ugly enough.