Six-a-side World Cup marks annual Southwater Royals' presentation day

Southwater Royals held their annual family presentation day last weekend which included a six-a-side World Cup tournament for the junior players.

The football club is a Standard Chartered one and based in Southwater with more than 150 registered players ranging from under-six to a senior team.

The seven-hour, fun festival of football took place in glorious sunshine which brought families and the local community together.

The senior Royals players even managed the younger Royals teams on the day in their various age groups.

Throughout the day each age group had their own team presentations for players of the season with every child given a trophy for playing for the club.

Hundreds of people attended the family day which had bouncy castles, lots of stalls, a barbecue and an ice cream van, taking over Southwater Village Leisure Centre in Pevensey Road.

Southwater Royals chairman Andy New said: “This is always the highlight of our calendar year and to see and feel the community spirit and the joy on the faces of all the players is fantastic and is what this football club stands for.

“Our senior players even gave up their time to come and manage the boys which is a tremendous gesture. The whole club is growing every year, along with the size of our village and this represents a great opportunity to showcase the successes of all of our teams within our club.”

And the club are on the look-out for new players and coaches for their second senior side their under-13 teams for the upcoming new season.

New explained: “This year Southwater Royals are expanding and we are looking for players and a coach to develop our senior reserve side. We also require extra players for our under-13 team as we are entering two teams in this age group this year.

“We are always on the lookout for new players and sponsorship opportunities and if you would like to help promote grass roots football please get in contact with us through our website.”