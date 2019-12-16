Senior Cup quarter finals drawn for Sussex clubs

Southern Combination Football League Premier Division side Peacehaven & Telscombe will face BetVictor Isthmian Premier outfit Lewes in the Sussex Senior Cup following the quarter final draw on Saturday.

The stand out tie from the last eight pits the 2014 winners up against the Rooks, who haven't won the competition since 2006.

The Tye are in the quarter finals for the first time since that trophy-lifting year after beating division-higher Whitehawk, 3-1, in the previous round.

And Peacehaven, who will host the fixture, will be looking to pull off another shock when they take on the side currently lying 16th in the Isthmian Premier.

Elsewhere, a pre-tournament favourite is guaranteed to be knocked out as SkyBet League Two Crawley Town host National League South Eastbourne Borough.

Both sides emerged unscathed through potential banana skins in the third round with John Yems' side thumping seven unanswered goals past Lancing while the Sports brushed aside AFC Uckfield Town with a 2-0 win.

As with Crawley's previous game against Lancing, the tie is expected to be played at Horsham FC's Camping World Community Stadium.

Securing a home tie themselves, Horsham will take on Worthing in an all-Isthmian Premier clash. The Hornets squeezed through the last round, beating SCFL Division One side Littlehampton Town on penalties.

Meanwhile, Adam Hinshelwood's Reds made light work of another Division One outfit, comfortably beating AFC Varndeanians 3-0.

Reigning champions Bognor Regis Town know they will host either Burgess Hill Town or Brighton & Hove Albion, but will have to wait to find out which after the initial match was postponed.

The rescheduled game is set to take place this Tuesday (December 17).

Although dates for each game have yet to be confirmed, the Sussex County FA revealed the ties must take place on or before Wednesday 15th January.