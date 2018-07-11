Selfie from Manchester United ace Lingard an 'overwhelming' moment for young England fan at World Cup

As if watching England win on penalties wasn’t enough, a father and son from Horsham managed to get the selfie of a lifetime at the World Cup.

Danny Robinson, 44, and his son Archie, 11, were in dreamland having watched the Three Lions beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties in the last 16 last Tuesday.

Danny and Archie Robinson in the crowd ahead of England's last 16 game with Colombia

During the celebrations they then experienced the once-in-a-lifetime moment of Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard run over to them, grab Archie’s phone and take a selfie of the pair.

It's been an amazing ride for England fans as we have reached our first semi-final for 28 years and the magical moment was not lost on youngster Archie.

Mum Emma said: “Jesse ran over after the penalties and grabbed Archie’s phone off him and took a picture. He was just overwhelmed by it all. He said he couldn’t believe it.

“They had quite good seats as it was, but for Jesse to run over and pick him from thousands of people! After the game Newsround spoke to him, so he was on the news as well.

Archie Robinson in Moscow's Red Square

“It was quite an experience for his dad as well. They are both West Ham fans and Danny has experienced penalty shoot-outs before, but to see a match, in Russia, at the World Cup and to go to penalties and England win, it’s outstanding.”

Archie, who attends Greenway Academy, received special permission from headteacher Karen White, to take time off school to attend the game is now back home.

But dad Danny, who runs a recruitment company, is back in Moscow this evening to watched England’s semi-final clash with Croatia.

And depending on tonight's result, Danny could be extending his stay in a hope that football comes home.