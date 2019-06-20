Second summer departure from Horsham as Staines Town switch is confirmed

Horsham have confirmed the second departure from their Isthmian League play-off winning squad is leaving for more 'regular football'.

Montserrat international Joey Taylor is joining South Central newboys Staines Town following their relegation from the Premier Division last season.



The Welling United academy defender had two spells with the Hornets last season and came off the bench to provide the assistant for Dylan Merchant's play-off winning goal against Ashford United.



The former VCD Athletic, Burgess Hill Town and East Grinstead Town full-back, who is the younger brother of Charlton Athletic’s Lyle Taylor, started 11 of the Hornets’ first 18 matches of the last campaign.



Having found himself on the bench he moved on to Hythe United during the season in search of game time ahead of Montserrat's CONCACAF qualifying matches.



He returned to Horsham for the run-in and provided a special moment in the play-off final as Dominic Di Paola's side clinched promotion.



The manager said: “Joey’s a great lad, but with his international career, he needs to be playing regular football and I can’t guarantee to give him that.



"He’s been great for us and we’ll be sorry to see him go but we wish him all the best, wherever his career takes him.”

Goalkeeper Josh Pelling was the first summer departure from the Hornets earlier this month.