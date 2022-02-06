Action from Roffey's 2-1 win at home to Selsey in SCFL division one / Pictures: Chris Hatton

Roffey v Selsey - picture gallery from the SCFL division one leaders' win

Roffey are still three points clear at the top of the SCFL division one after a 2-1 home win over Selsey.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 6:00 pm

Photographer Chris Hatton was there to capture the action and you can see his pictures on this page and the ones linked. Josh Maher and Josh Neathey scored for the leaders; Owen Worsdell replied for Selsey. See Chris Hatton's pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked.

1. Roffey v Selsey - picture special

Action from Roffey's 2-1 win at home to Selsey in SCFL division one / Pictures: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales

2.

Action from Roffey's 2-1 win at home to Selsey in SCFL division one / Pictures: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales

3.

Action from Roffey's 2-1 win at home to Selsey in SCFL division one / Pictures: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales

4.

Action from Roffey's 2-1 win at home to Selsey in SCFL division one / Pictures: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales
SelseySCFL
Next Page
Page 1 of 4