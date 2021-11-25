Roffey turn attentions to the league after RUR Cup exit

Jack Ryder was on the scoresheet for Roffey at AFC Uckfield Town. Picture courtesy of Roffey FC

The scoreline was harsh on the Boars, who had been the better team in the first period and kept their passing game going when the hosts upped their game in the second half.

The opening 20 minutes saw Jack Ryder twice go close for Roffey, before Callum Jardim and Jamie Wanstall tested Jason Tibble in the Uckfield goal.

But, against the run of play, an innocuous looking cross was not dealt with and the home striker nipped in to make it 1-0.

Uckfield's lead only lasted eight minutes. Jack Ryder was put through and, despite Tibble forcing him wide, the ex-Horsham YMCA striker finished clinically from a tight angle.

Uckfield emerged for the second half determined to show that they were the Premier Division team and pressed very high and hard.

Roffey continued to pass the ball from the back but were unable to make progress into the last third. When they lost possession the visitors were put under pressure for the first time.

A brilliant volley in the six-yard box from a cross from the right gave Uckfield the lead.

Roffey responded well and took the game to the home team. Tiago Andrade attempted to flick the ball over an Uckfield defender in the area. The defender instinctively moved his arm and blocked it, however the referee did not deem this to warrant a penalty despite the Roffey protests.

To add salt into the wounds, shortly afterwards, a driven cross took a wicked deflection onto Ross Swaine's arm. This time the referee pointed to the spot and the penalty was dispatched.

With Harry Law and James Pearse on for Hayden and Josh Neathey, Roffey continued to try and get something out of the game.

But the visitors suffered another blow when an Uckfield midfielder appeared to control the ball with his hand before releasing his wide player. The winger delivered a cross that Roffey failed to clear and was rifled into the bottom corner by the home striker.