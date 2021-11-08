Roffey Robins Atletico under-13s settle for a draw in entertaining clash

From left: Roffey Robins Atletico under-13s' Aaron Woodhams, Will Anderson and Henry Dinsdale

The game started tightly, with both sides enjoying periods of possession although weren’t able to break down the opposition.

For Atletico this was due the the back four of Henry Dinsdale, Josh Davidson, Dan Klamm and Fin Ledingham who were able to deal with most of what came their way, meaning keeper Theo Botevyle was largely untroubled.

United took the lead with their striker reaching fastest after a fine Botevyle save and then quickly doubled their advantage.

But Atletico didn’t let their heads drop, Lucas Byrne was industrious on the right wing, Daniel Gardiner was present on the left and the chances started to come as Atletico started to dominate.

Will Anderson set Aaron Woodhams up for a strike from 18 yards out which the keeper saved, and then Anderson hit the post with a cross cum shot.

Byrne forced a corner which Woodhams swung in with the defender handling on the line. Woodhams converted the penalty with the last kick of the half, to pull one back.

In the second half Atletico began to ask more questions of the opposition. Jack Dann provided a new threat on the right wing as Atletico played more football, moving the ball from the back through to the strikers.

Romario Moratalla was a threat and was unlucky on a couple of occasions and he was part of the equalising goal as Josh Gibson picked the ball up in the inside left channel and played a fine pass to Moratalla who found Luca Harris in space. Harris evaded the Crawley defence and used his strength to force the ball home.

Both teams had opportunities to win the game, with Woodhams, Harris and Moratalla all going close, although it was Tim Clifford who Atletico had to thank for some outstandingly calm defending to ensure the score remained 2-2.