Roffey Robins Atletico under-13s come from behind to win nine-goal thriller

The Roffey Robins Atletico under-13s squad

Robins bounced back from 4-1 down to seal a stunning fight back victory with a hat-trick for Joshua Bellamy and a brace for Romario Moratalla.

Robins used the friendly to try some players out in new positions ahead of the first competitive game next week, with Henry Dinsdale shining at right back and Aaron Woodhams and Will Anderson looking like an effective midfield partnership.

Robins were rusty though and despite having more of the possession, were twice sucker punched by the Seagulls as they took a two goal lead.

Moratalla pulled one back, chasing a Josh Gibson through ball, before Seagulls extended their lead to 4-1.

In the second half Robins began to find their groove, making better use of their possession to create problems for the opposition.

Moratalla turned provider as Bellamy grabbed his first. Josh Davidson was strong in the centre of defence as part of a new pairing with Dan Klamm.

A third goal came for Bellamy from a Woodhams pass as the momentum shifted. Woodhams and Anderson dominated the midfield, with Lucas Byrne and Luca Harris also making themselves known to the opposition. Daniel Gardiner was a presence on the left wing.

Gibson created the equaliser for Moratalla with another assist from the right wing. Bellamy spurned a glorious chance for his hat trick, but didn’t have to wait long before he latched onto another Woodhams through ball to score his third, and Atletico’s fifth.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said “We were clearly very rusty and the game was vital ahead of the league starting next week.