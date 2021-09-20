Roffey Robins Atletico under-13s come from behind to stun Cranleigh

From left: Roffey Robins Atletico under-13s players Daniel Gardiner, Luca Harris, Jack Dann and Romario Moratalla

Robins took the lead early on with Joshua Bellamy making a mazy run down the right wing before swinging the perfect cross for Romario Moratalla to head home.

After that Cranleigh were the most composed side and at half-time led 3-1.

In the second half, as has become a common pattern, Atletico came back into the game. They passed and moved the ball with composure, playing out from defence and moving well.

Henry Dinsdale once again performed calmly and diligently at right back, and Josh Davidson and Dan Klamm looked solid at the centre of defence.

Atletico pulled their first goal back as Moratalla latched onto a through ball from strike partner Luca Harris and he quickly scored his hat-trick as he was first to pounce after a Daniel Gardiner shot hit the cross bar.

It was then Gardiner’s turn to score, which he did at the double, first with a fine solo effort and then by burying a Bellamy cross.

Atletico grew in confidence. Aaron Woodhams and Will Anderson continued to develop their partnership, snuffing out the Cranleigh threat and turning defence into attack.

Joshua Gibson and Lucas Byrne acted as a fine left side partnership ensuring that Atletico had quality across the width of the pitch.

Cranleigh pulled a couple of goals back although the nerves on the touchline, didn’t appear to reach the pitch. Davidson marauded out of defence, unchallenged, and played the ball neatly through for Moratalla to score his fourth. Moratalla then made it a quintet of goals as he converted another Harris through ball.

Harris finally got the goal his performance deserved as he buried a strike from a smart Gardiner pass.

Goalkeeper, Jack Dann gave a special performance. Regular glovesman Theo Botevyle was injured and Dann volunteered to cover the position. In his borrowed gloves, he gave a fine performance, confident and assured and pulled off one stunning save in particular as he flung himself to his right to stop what looked like a certain goal.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said: “I’m so pleased. The first half performance was not what I expected and the boys knew they had not shown what they could do.

"To score seven in the second half came from the players’ self belief.

"They are understanding their roles better every week and passing with real confidence.