Roffey Robins Atletico under-13s and Cranleigh share spoils in Christmas cracker

Roffey Robins Atletico under-13s shared the points with a 3-3 draw against Cranleigh on Saturday

Atletico continue to struggle with numbers although were able to field a full team, despite some key players being unavailable.

Cranleigh dominated the early phases of the game and took an early lead. Atletico then began to settle into the game, enjoyed more possession and started to play some good football.

Josh Gibson on the right wing helped to create trouble for the opposition with some excellent through balls to Romario Moratalla, with Aaron Woodhams and Luca Harris in midfield providing a neat balance of creativity and brawn.

Atletico equalised when Joshua Bellamy latched onto a Woodhams through ball, receiving it on the left side of the penalty area. He evaded his defender to slot the ball left footed into the goal.

Stand in goalkeeper, Fin Ledingham had a fine game, making a number of crucial saves and distributed the ball well to his team-mates.

Much of Atletico’s attacking threat started with Will Anderson who had reverted to left back for the game, and Atletico took the lead when he played a ball down the line to Daniel Gardiner who swung in a fine cross which Moratalla calmly tucked away. Cranleigh pulled a goal back to leave the scores two all at half time.

The second half continued in the same vein. Dan Klamm and Josh Davidson were solid at the centre of defence. They enjoyed some tough battles with the Cranleigh strikers, and were able to win those and play a number of calm passes to their midfield, and Tim Clifford at right had his best game of the season at right back.

Atletico had a number of chances to build a strong lead, with Bellamy, Moratalla, Harris and Anderson all having good chances.

Woodhams eventually restored Atletico’s lead. He received the ball in the middle of the field and went on a mazy run before being scythed down in the penalty area. He dusted himself down and converted the penalty with a fine strike.

Cranleigh equalised and although both teams had further chances, in the end the spoils were shared.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said: "I’m really proud of how my players performed today. Once again we were low on numbers and we needed the players to give everything they could.