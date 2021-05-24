Roffey Robins Atletico narrowly lose out to Broadbridge Heath Bears in friendly

Roffey Robins Atletico celebrate during their friendly with Broadbridge Heath Bears under-12s. Picture by Ben Davidson/www.bendavidsonphotgraphy.com

The two teams are very closely matched and on Saturday it was the Bears turn to come out on top.

Atletico enjoyed the early part of the game with the bigger pitch allowing them to enjoy some well executed passing and moving.

The pace of striker Romario Moratalla was a constant menace for the Bears defence with his speed and movement keeping them on their toes.

Atletico opened the scoring through Moratalla as he latched on to a wonderful Aaron Woodhams through ball to slot it into the corner.

Bears equalised before Atletico restored their lead with Josh Davidson bundling home from a Woodhams corner.

Davidson and Dan Klamm had a solid performance as they worked as a new pairing at the back. Atletico also welcomed back the grit and tenacity of Will Anderson after a four week injury lay-off.

Henry Dinsdale also impressed as he swapped his usual midfield position for left back and created some problems from that position.

Dinsdale’s creative skills worked a treat as he set up Joshua Bellamy for Atletico’s third. After that though, it was the Bears turn to impress as they went on to win the game.

Daniel Gardiner had one of his best games in an Atletico shirt on the left wing with one superb cross leading to a goal, only for it to be cruelly ruled out for offside.

Theo Botevyle once again performed very well in protecting a full size goal, Fin Ledingham was strong in defence and Joshua Gibson played with great intelligence on the right wing.

Manager, Ricardo Moratalla said: "This was another excellent game against the Bears and they deserved their victory.