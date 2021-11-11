Roffey go level at the top with away victory

Roffey went level on points with SCFL Division One leaders Midhurst & Easebourne following a 2-1 win at Oakwood on Tuesday evening

Roffey dominated early possession with the home team keeping nine men behind the ball and closing down space.

Roffey kept their patient passing game going but couldn’t always find the final ball. Oaks keeper Andy Greaves was also in fine form, foiling the returning Devon Fender, Josh Neathey and Dan Pearse.

However the pressure eventually told after a series of corners when Harry Law rose highest to head home Neathey’s excellent delivery.

Roffey took a long time to get going in the second half, and didn't offer the same threat they had in the first.

And, with the hour mark approaching, Oakwood' s Jack Ryder shot from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection off a defender and into the net for the equaliser.

But, with five minutes of the game remaining, Roffey keeper Alfie Hadfield made an excellent save and fired the ball up the other end for Fender to cleverly put in Neathey for a clinical finish.

Roffey managed the final few minutes without any further scares and a valuable three points were secured.