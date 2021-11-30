Roffey dig deep for important win

Jamie Wanstall was at the double for Roffey in their win at Hailsham Town. Pictures courtesy of Roffey FC

With seven players unavailable, including two late drop outs, manager Andy Lampard must have been wandering if he had walked under a ladder.

With three centre halves out, it was expected that Harry Law would revert back to the role he had played successfully earlier in the season. But Lampard decided to move full back Callum Jardim alongside teenage debutant Hayden Jannels.

And this proved to be inspired as the midfield four of Law, James Pearse, Jamie Wanstall and Josh Neathey dominated the centre of the park throughout, with Neathey and Wanstall scoring a brace a piece on a bitterly cold and windy day in East Sussex.

Josh Neathey was also on the scoresheet for the Boars

It took just two minutes for Tiago Andrade and Jack Ryder to set up Wanstall for a close range opener.

And after Jack Nicholas had found space to nod in the equaliser, Wanstall immediately scored a solo effort reminiscent of Gazza’s goal against Scotland in Euro 96.

The visitors continued to move the ball quickly on a sticky surface and when Andrade was pulled back, trying to hook in from close range, Neathey stepped up to bury the penalty.

Ten minutes before half time, a terrific five-man move almost saw Neathey provide the finish. All this had been achieved against the wind and appeared to have deflated the home team.

The second half was less one-sided and Hailsham battled to get back into the game. But whenever Roffey broke up play in midfield, they looked dangerous.

On another day the tireless Ryder could have had a hat-trick if not for a trio of excellent saves from Stringers stopper Wester Young.

Seventeen-year-old Ethan Prill came on to make his first team debut alongside Jannels, and continued to keep the home attackers quiet.

The one negative forr Roffey came when Jardim injured his arm in the last minute. Hopefully this will not cause any problems for one of the most consistent performers in what has so far been a successful season for the Boars.