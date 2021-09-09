Roffey cruise past Premier Division opponents Hassocks in Peter Bentley Cup

Roffey beat Hassocks 5-1 in the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday evening

Manager Andy Lampard rang the changes for this cup tie, with Jamie Robinson, Ross Swaine and Josh Neathey all rested to the bench ahead of Saturday’s FA Vase tie at Tunbridge Wells.

The visitors could have gone ahead in the first minute when Josh Maher blasted over from close range.

Then Hassocks had one header hit the bar, another go narrowly wide, and a 25-yard drive tipped past the post by Roffey debutant Alfie Hadfield.

After 29 minutes, Dan Pearse and Tiago Andrade combined to put in Maher, whose shot clipped off a defender and over Jake Campbell in the Hassocks goal.

Seven minutes later a slide rule pass from Pearse released Kelvin Lucas who finished clinically for 2-0 at half-time.

Ten minutes into the second half Lucas picked up the ball on the left and worked it across the face of the box before finding room to bury it in the bottom right hand corner.

Rob Goodman replaced Hayden Neathey and, eight minutes later, Jamie Wanstall picked up a loose ball in the box to make it 4-0.

Roffey kept up the pace of their game with Maher cutting in and hitting a dipping shot to score the visitors’ fifth.