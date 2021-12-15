Rampant Billingshurst hit Hailsham Town for six

Archie Goddard was at the double for Billingshurst in their big win at Hailsham Town. Picture by Iain Gibson

Archie Goddard (two) and Sam Bull were also on target to help secure three points that lifted them to ninth.

Despite a spirited 15 minute second half rally from the hosts which saw Andy Barr pull off a string of good saves to keep Hurst ahead, the result saw Hailsham drop to the foot of the table.

It could have been all over by half-time as the visitors dominated the early stages on a sticky surface that only deteriorated during the afternoon.

Plenty of early pressure went unrewarded as Matt Rendell had an effort cleared off the line and Goddard headed over from close range from Bull's free kick.

The opener came on 12 minutes as Edward showed great strength to beat his man on the right and squared for his strike partner Goddard to finish into an unguarded net.

At the other end, Hailsham's first venture forward saw Joey Pout's shot land on the roof of the net. But it was soon 2-0 as Edwards, who second before had fired just wide, followed up Goddard's saved half-volley after a delicious ball from Jack Reeves.

Hailsham pulled one back just moments later on 20 minutes as a rare mistake from Robbie Tambling at the back saw the home side regain the ball and Jacob Feasey fired home on the turn.Goddard then saw an effort saved as did wing-back Harry Maynard, while at the other end, Barr saved at his feet from a breakaway move.

The two-goal cushion was restored four minutes before half-time as a superb corner from Goddard saw Jack Reeves’ header cleared off the line, but Bull followed it up with aplomb.

The physicality increased in the second half with Lewis Reeves on the receiving end of a crunching tackle that ended his afternoon, his replacement Sean Wood soon received the same, before Jack Reeves also came off injured.

The changes disrupted Hurst and a combination of good defending and some great goalkeeping from Barr - also a waved away penalty appeal - managed to keep Hailsham at bay in their dominant spell.

The game was made safe on 80 minutes when a pinpoint cross from substitute Kieran Britland was headed off the underside of the bar and in by Goddard. This saw Hailsham fold and two minutes later Edwards sprung the offside trap and finished well across goal.

Deep in added time, the frontman completed his hat-trick as a recycled ball from Bull saw Edwards stoop low and flick his header past Syd Davies.

Billingshurst boss Lee Spickett said: "It was a very pleasing result in very tough conditions. Our pace and quality shone through and although Hailsham had a good 15 minute spell early in the second half, I thought we pretty much controlled the game and were clinical in front of goal.