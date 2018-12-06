Premier League Primary Stars with Crawley Town

Blackwell Primary School, St Margarets CofE Primary School, Furzefield Primary School, Rusper Primary School, and The Mill Primary Academy graduated from their 10-week Premier League Primary Stars (PLPS) programme at Crawley Town FC recently.

PLPS aims to improve wellbeing, boost attainment, to help to increase school attendance and support children and young people in making positive lifestyle choices.

Crawley Town Community Foundation

Pupils are encouraged to adopt the Premier League (PL) values and link them to their everyday lives in school, on the playground and at home. The values are to be connected, to be ambitious, to be fair and to be inspiring.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town Community Foundation: Join the NCS team this autumn | Doncaster Rovers close to completing double Ireland swoop, including former Portsmouth target | Crawley Town director Selim Gaygusuz - ‘We are all ready for busy festive season’

For 9 weeks, Crawley Town delivers 45 minutes of classroom-based activity followed by another 45 minutes in the form of a PE lesson.

The classroom-based session will have a theme, such as health and nutrition, emotional wellbeing, numeracy, literacy, food technology or enterprise.

Crawley Town Community Foundation

The activity session can be in the form of a multi- skill class, looking at co-ordination and balance, or focusing on football, which can help to give the pupils an extra incentive to learn.

As part of the programme, Crawley Town has also incorporated PL Reading Stars, a programme created in partnership with the National Literacy Trust.

This session is targeted towards reluctant readers in Years 5 & 6 who would benefit from using football as a tool to engage.

The graduations were hosted at the Crawley Town FC’s Broadfield Stadium, which provided students with a tour of the Stadium itself, a tournament on the 3G Ballcourt, and an award ceremony where children were presented with certificates.

Luke Beckess, PLPS Coordinator, said this about the week of graduations, “We had a fantastic week, welcoming five schools to the Crawley Town FC Broadfield Stadium.

Running this programme is so rewarding, particularly when you can see the improvement and progress in each child throughout the programme. By the end of PLPS, the children really enjoy reading and learning and have a greater self-confidence.”

The Mill Primary Academy even had a special guest attend their graduation. Henry Smith MP for Crawley came along to meet the pupils, and walk with them as they had their Stadium tour.

Henry said about the day, “It was fantastic to visit the graduation, thanks for your work in helping inspire Crawley primary children with boosted confidence and skills to do better with maths and English at school.”

The PLPS programme has been highly regarded in Crawley, and there is a demand from schools wanting to get involved.

In a recent study undertaken at the start and end of the 10-week programme, the participants rated their confidence on a scale. 30% felt confident at the start of the programme, but this rose to 88% by the end of week 10.

PLPS helped to encourage the participants to express themselves a little more and to be more confident in both learning, communication and in sport.

Another question was on whether the participants enjoyed learning. Those who strongly agreed went from 38% at the start of the programme to 65% by the end of it.

Crawley Down CofE Primary School, Forge Wood Primary School and Waringlid Primary School have now confirmed their 10-week programmes beginning in the New Year.

If you would like more details or information on PLPS, email community@crawleytownfc.com

