Popular Horsham football school celebrates 25 years

More than 80 young footballers came together in Horsham Park to celebrate 25 years of a popular training school.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the North Sussex Soccer Academy Ltd the children played football while their parents enjoyed coffee and cakes, with donations going to Chestnut Tree House Hospice.

Coach Ted Streeter thanked everyone for their support and coach David Barnard paid tribute to Ted’s inspiration and commitment over such a long time.

Under the initial guidance of Ted, North Sussex Soccer Academy began offering football in Horsham Park to children aged four to 14 every Saturday in April 1994 and from that time, a vast number of footballers have learnt skills and tactics from volunteer coaches which they have taken to teams throughout the area.

David Barnard joined in May 1995 and the company has gone from strength to strength promoting football through academy evenings, school clubs, holiday courses and Saturday mornings in the Park.

North Sussex Soccer Academy meets every Saturday in Horsham Park from 10.00am to 11.30am and players attend on a pay as you go basis. From the start of the school term in September, the Academy will be partnering with Horsham Football Club using the new facilities on the Hop Oast Site to offer football development and specialist coaching to talented players.

For more contact David Barnard at nssafootball@gmail.com.