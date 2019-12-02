Pochettino, Harry Kewell, Paul Tisdale, Edu Rubio? - Crawley Town fans speculate about next boss

Crawley Town fans have started to speculate who could be the next boss at Crawley Town following Gabriele Cioffi's departure.
On a discussion on the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE Facebook page, these comments were made:
Jed Scott Jones simply said: '#Pochettinoin'
Lee Crossan said: 'Wonder if they've still got Harry's number?' referring to unpopular former head coach Harry Kewell.
Tony Steer said: "Paul Tisdale is out of work. Knows this league better than anyone."
Martin Padfield said: "I think Edu will be trying to impress with a view to full time head coach. This from two years ago - link to our sister title MK Citizen story'
Richie Coleman said: "Excited to see what Edu can do unshackled from Gaby."
Jason Bates said: 'Get John Yems in. Local and has contacts'
