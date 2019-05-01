Play-offs: Just Ashford stand in the way with Horsham tantalisingly close to top-flight return

Ninety minutes, maybe more. One win away, just one. Horsham FC are tantalisingly close to sealing a return back to the Isthmian League top-flight for the first time in seven years.

In just two days Horsham will reconvene down in Lancing, after their impressive semi-final victory over Haywards Heath Town, for arguably the club's biggest game in a decade.

And their competitors, Ashford United, will be coming off the back of their own high after knocking out Hastings United in their semi-final with a last-minute extra-time penalty.

As for Horsham, Monday's win over Haywards Heath was comfortable enough. Perhaps buoyed by knowing their Mid Sussex visitors could not earn promotion even if they'd won, the Hornets were relentless as they strolled into their first play-off final in 14 years.

A season-high crowd of 547 packed in to Culver Road, though it felt like more when Tyrell Richardson-Brown's volley sent the home fans into disco-inspired delirium in stoppage-time. The raucous atmosphere evoking memories of yesteryear as streams of supporters went wild behind Anthony Ender's goal.

Haywards Heath heads dropped as they trudged back to the centre-circle, breathing heavily, while waiting for the celebrations to die down. That was the confirmation the hosts needed.

Haywards Heath boss Shaun Saunders described Horsham as unplayable after the game, and he could not have been more right.

An accomplished, professional performance was required. Especially since Heath's visit back in August saw Horsham capitulate a three-goal half-time lead before losing 5-4 in the dying moments.

But Horsham have matured considerably since then. Their showing on Monday night was proof of the side's incredible coherence, something they've notably fell short of in previous campaigns.

An old friend will turn into foe on Friday night as Tommy Warrilow brings his Ashford side to the Sussex coast. A fan favourite, Warrilow racked up 43 appearances as a player, before becoming an assistant coach for the Hornets, in a seven-year spell from 2000 to 2007.

Positively, Horsham are unbeaten against Friday's opponents this season. Their last-gasp 3-2 victory away to the Kent side in November will live long in the memory for the few away fans that made the trip. The goalless draw in March? Not so much.

Much like Monday night, the Hornets could find themselves facing a side unable to be promoted. Ashford's below-average points-per-game leaves them relying on teams with poor PPG to win the play-offs in the other step four leagues.

If that's the case, Horsham cannot afford to be complacent. And they will be wary of history repeating itself with their only previous play-off final, in 2005, ending in defeat.

A season-defining game? Possibly. But if there's ever a time for Di Paola's side to deliver a career-best performance, this is surely it.

The play-off final kicks off at 7.30pm, Friday, May 3, at Culver Road.