Play-offs: Horsham set for biggest game in a decade and boss ‘trusts boys to give their all’

Horsham go into their biggest game for more than a decade tomorrow night as they shoot for play-off glory and a return to the Bostik League Premier Division.

The Hornets host Ashford United in the South East play-off final at Culver Road – after a comfortable 3-0 semi-final success over Haywards Heath Town on Monday night.

A bumper crowd of 547 enjoyed that victory and plenty more are expected to attend a highly competitive clash against a side managed by former Horsham man Tommy Warrilow.

It’s arguably the Hornets’ biggest game since their famous 2007 FA Cup clashes with Swansea City, but boss Dominic Di Paola is putting no pressure on his players. Having already over-achieved with a second-placed finish this year, the manager has simply asked for maximum effort and whatever will be, will be as they bid for promotion.

It’s a winner takes all clash and Di Paola admitted he had no preference over facing either opposing semi-finalist Ashford or Hastings United.

He said: “Both are very, very good sides and both are more than capable of playing in the league above, we know that.

“We knew we were in for a hard game either way and I honestly did not have a preference, I still don’t.

“Ashford have some real strength and quality about them and we have not beaten them with the players they have in their side now.

“The boys will have to give everything they have got, but they have shown they will do that plenty of times this season.”

Monday’s victory sparked joyous celebrations at full-time as the players embraced the fans behind the goal, but Di Paola revealed his mind was already on the biggest game of his career on Friday.

He added: “The boys celebrated on Monday, but I am not really like that. The first thing I thought of after the game was getting the icebins out. But the boys enjoyed the moment with the crowd and I thought that was brilliant. We have got to be focused on Friday now. I cannot wait, I was really quite relaxed on Monday, unusually so, but this is another test.

“I trust the boys and know they will give their all, if that isn’t enough then so be it.”

Kick-off at Culver Road is 7.30pm on Friday.