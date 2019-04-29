Play-offs: Horsham learn their semi-final opponents

Horsham have learnt who their Bostik League South East play-off semi-final opponents are after the league campaign came to a dramatic climax on Saturday.

The Hornets will host Sussex rivals Haywards Heath at Culver Road on Monday night after they were confirmed as fifth-placed finishers in the league standings this afternoon.

Going into the final round of league matches, Dominic Di Paola's side could either face Ashford United and Haywards Heath, who coincidentally, faced each other in their final league fixture.

Horsham, who were without a game as they were due to play the now folded Thamesmead Town, had confirmed second place and home advantage the previous weekend and were awaiting who they would face in the promotion shoot-out.

With Ashford running out comfortable 5-0 winners against a depleted Heath, the latter will make the short trip across the county to face Horsham.

A bumper crowd is expected at the Hornets 'home' ground of Culver Road on Monday night for what is a 7.30pm kick-off.