Play-offs: Horsham have just one major injury concern ahead of Ashford United clash

Centre-back Dylan Merchant remains Horsham’s only injury doubt for Friday’s Bostik League South East Division play-off final.

The former South Park and Whyteleafe defender picked up a groin problem in their final game of the league season against Guernsey and missed Monday night's semi-final victory over Haywards Heath.

The Hornets now face Ashford United in the final at Culver Road on Friday night where promotion to the Premier Division is at stake, but Merchant remains a real doubt.

Manager Dominic Di Paola admitted he felt for the player, who had joined early in the season and contributed majorly throughout the season to help the club achieve a second-placed finish and play-off spot.

He said: “It is affecting his ability to strike a ball. It’s such a shame for him as I credit him with changing our season around when we brought him in.

“He’s calm and collected at the back and has a bit of aggression about him. I feel for him, hopefully we see some progression over the next few days.”

The only other definite absentee is long-term injuy Charlie Farmer, who is recovering from sugery.