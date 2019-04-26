Play-offs: ‘Horsham are back where they should be so there is no pressure on us’

The Hornets secured second place in the Bostik League South East Division over a busy Bank Holiday Weekend, which is their best finish since 2006.

It handed them a home play-off semi-final where they will face either Ashford United or Haywards Heath - whoever comes out on top from the coincidental league clash between them on Saturday.

Once that is decided, Culver Road will play host to the first game in the promotion matches at 7.30pm on Monday.

It’s one of the biggest games in Horsham’s recent rich history and as the excitement builds, manager Di Paola has moved to credit what they have already achieved - against the odds - this season.

No ground, yet, limited training facilities, mid-range budget, and having lost four out of six in the league after the first month of the season.

The turnaround has been remarkable. Di Paola beamed: “On Saturday I was told that for our football club, this is the most points per game we have ever achieved at this level.

“John Maggs (former manager) took the club up to the Premier Division by finishing second. To finish up there and with such a great number of points, that is a great achievement.

“Whatever happens next, the club has been put back in the place and standing that it should be. We can go into the play-offs to enjoy it as an individual game and there is absolutely no pressure on us.

“All fans have a prediction thing at the start of the season and I do not think anyone fancied us at all. Everyone had us tenth to 12th so it has been a great season.

“There have been a lot of great moments, not to mention the brilliant cup runs which have gone forgotten about a bit.”

Onto their opponents, Di Paola has no preference on who they face - but admitted they will have a close eye on the fixture between the two on Saturday.

The manager added: “We have lost to Haywards Heath twice this season and Ashford United have changed their team a lot since we played them.

“One may rest a few focusing on the final if they get there or one might want a certain position so they face a certain team.

“We will prepare as we always do and at the end of the day you are playing one of the best teams in the league, that’s the way it is.

“It’s whoever is better on the day. As always, we just want to give a good account of ourselves. I know the boys will, they have been up for it for ages.”

Stay tuned to our social media channels and website for all the play-off build-up.