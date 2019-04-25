Play-offs: Calls for town to get behind Horsham in crucial promotion clash

Calls are being made to the town to climb aboard the play-off push and back Horsham in their crucial clash on Monday night.

The Hornets face one of their biggest games for a number of years as they take on either Ashford Town or Haywards Heath in the Bostik League South East Division play-off semi-final on Monday night at Culver Road, Lancing.

The winner will go on to compete in the play-off final on Sunday night with a place in the Premier Division at stake - a level the Hornets have been at since 2012.

And while the club are currently playing their home games at the Sussex County FA headquarters in Lancing, ahead of a return to Horsham in their brand new ground next season, Horsham Independent Supporters Club chairman John Dalby has led the war cry to townsfolk to get behind the club.

That return, in such a stunning new stadium, is hoped to bring back the crowds that Queen Street once saw which were in the high hundreds, culminating in 2,731 that packed into their former home to watch the FA Cup second round clash against Swansea City in 2007.

Crowds have diminished with the club now playing in what is their final season down on the coast, but Dalby hopes the magnitude of such a game can bring back some old supporters and attract new ones alike.

He said: "Second place in the table is a great reward for the team who have been playing some scintillating football in recent weeks – in fact the football that Dom (Di Paola - manager) has got the team playing is up there with the best in my 30 years watching Horsham.

"Both potential opponents have some familiar faces, with local rivals Haywards Heath featuring a number of former Hornets and Ashford United being managed by former Horsham favourite, Tommy Warrilow.

"Whoever we play, it will be tough and we’ll need every bit of support from the sidelines – it really does make a difference to the team and if it comes to extra time or even penalties, having a strong, noisy 12th man could be the difference.

"The club makes it’s much anticipated return to the town next season at our shiny new Hop Oast stadium, and it would be just fantastic if we were doing so as an Isthmian Premier League club once again.

"I really would encourage everyone to make the short trip to Lancing on Monday night to get behind the team. You’ll get to see some great football and, fingers crossed, a great result, as well as meet some of the fans and club officials that make supporting the club such a pleasure."

Horsham Independent Supporters Club (HISC) provide a service to connect travelling fans for lift shares, train journey times, parking information, etc. For more details, please contact horshamisc@gmail.com