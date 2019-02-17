Pieces of eight for Atlantis at Sussex County Swimming Championships

The Sussex County Swimming Championships continued in earnest on Saturday with the first weekend of the sprint events at K2 in Crawley.

Atlantis were hoping to emulate their recent success at the relay events and bring home even more county titles.

The event was attended by the top 15 clubs in the county and all of the best swimmers were there to contest individual age group medals along with junior and senior championship titles.

Five Atlantis swimmers walked away from the weekend with county titles.

Anna Sayers is now Sussex junior champion in the 50m breaststroke. She swam beautifully in her strongest stroke completing the 50m long course event in only 36 seconds.

Issy Hayes fought hard in the gruelling 200m fly event finishing in 2min 36sec and also became junior county champion.

Amber Ranson now holds three junior county titles in the 50m free, 100m free and 200m backstroke. Her 50m freestyle time of 28.33sec is a new county record, breaking her own record by 100th of a second.

In the senior section, champion breaststroker Lily Davis completed a clean sweep of victories winning the 50m, 100m, and 200m events and in turn adding three senior Sussex championship titles to her name.

Millie Weeden looked back to her best and kept Davis company on the senior championship, podium winning two silver medals and highlighting Atlantis’ dominance in the breastroke events.

Oli Colombo had a fantastic first weekend winning 13-year-old age group gold medals in the 50m backstroke and 100m fly with impressive times of 32.83sec and 1-08 respectively.

Devon Harwin swam consistently and won a well deserved bronze medal in the 50m fly.

Katie McNish swimming in the 11-year-old category won two silver medals in the 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle with her training buddy Sophie Rodwell winning silver in the 12-year-old 50m freestyle.

Kiran Sandhu is going from strength to strength demonstrating power and technique and swimming some fantastic times. Of particular note was her time of 4-50 in the 400m freestyle, which added a bronze to her growing collection of medals.

Daryan De Klerk, 16, won a bronze medal in the 200m freestyle, which for the sprinter is more like a marathon event.

Michael Pallister demonstrated perfectly how to swim fly completing 100m in just 1-03, whilst long distance specialist Oliver Etheridge won a gold medal in the 200m freestyle in a time of 02-07.

Possibly the fastest swimmer of the day was Zoe Cawsey who swam 50m in just 27.4, which was good enough for a senior championship silver medal.

Head coach Andy Lobley wanted to congratulate his entire team who took part over the weekend.

He said: “There were some outstanding performances and we are hoping to add to the eight county titles won when competition concludes in two weeks time.”